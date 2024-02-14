LSU makes top 15 for 2026 defensive lineman

The No. 1 recruit in the 2026 recruiting class has narrowed his list of potential schools down to 15 schools. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have made the final cut. Another team in the SEC is the current favorite to land him, though.

Jahkeem Stewart is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound, five-star defensive lineman who is rated as the No. 1 player in the 2026 recruiting class. He is from New Orleans where he plays for St. Augustine High School. The St. Augustine Purple Knights finished the 2023 season 4-6 with a loss to John Curtis Christian in the second round of the Divison I select playoffs.

There are no crystal ball projections for Stewart at this time but the Alabama Crimson Tide is a 39% favorite to land him per On3. That may have changed now that Alabama has made the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer as their head coach. Kelly did an incredible job recruiting the boot for the 2024 recruiting class, let’s see if he can keep it up.

NEWS: Elite 2026 DL Jahkeem “Thanos” Stewart tells me he will be focusing on these 1️⃣5️⃣ Schools moving forward in his Recruitment The 6’6 270 DL from New Orleans, LA is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2026 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cPhEduUJkk pic.twitter.com/mOOy1YBqhC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire