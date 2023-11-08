LSU makes top 12 for four-star 2025 defensive back

One of the top safeties in the 2025 recruiting class has trimmed his list of finalists down to 12 schools. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have made the cut.

Anquon Fegans is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, four-star safety who is originally from Oxford, Alabama, but he now resides in Alabaster, Alabama, where he plays for one of the biggest high school football powerhouses in the country, the Thompson Warriors.

The Warriors are 8-1 this season as they enter the first round of the 7A playoffs against Florence this week. Their only loss came to 6A Clay-Chalkville.

LSU joins Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Auburn. There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Fegans but the USC Trojans are a 92% favorite to land him per On3.

LSU currently has five commitments for the 2025 class. The class is headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

