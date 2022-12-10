LSU makes the top 12 for 5-star linebacker in 2024 class

The No. 1 linebacker in the country for the class of 2024 in TJ Capers has narrowed down his list of schools to 12, and the LSU Tigers have made the cut.

The Tigers join Penn State, Miami, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan, Louisville, USC, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan State.

Capers plays for the Columbus Explorers in Miami, Florida. The Explorers are 13-1 this season and will play Apopka for the FHSAA 4 M state championship next Saturday. LSU landed one of the best linebackers in the country last season when they signed Harold Perkins Jr.

That signing has paid dividends this season. Capers is that kind of guy.

Currently, he has no Crystal Ball projections, and there is no clear favorite to land him per on3. As the early signing period nears for the 2023 recruiting class, expect the class of 2024’s recruitment to heat up significantly.

LSU is preparing for their bowl game as they play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB TJ Capers is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 230 LB from Miami, FL is ranked as the No. 10 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 LB)https://t.co/4h0Ns4pyA7 pic.twitter.com/kZvo5FFQHI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 9, 2022

