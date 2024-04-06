LSU makes top 12 for 4-star 2026 cornerback from Georgia

One of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 recruiting class has narrowed his list of finalists down to 12 schools. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have made the list.

LSU joins Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame, USC and South Carolina in the running for a four-star cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia.

Dorian Barney is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound, four-star cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, where he plays for Peachtree Ridge High School. The Peachtree Ridge Lions finished the 2023 season 10-2 with a loss to Mill Creek in the second round of the GHSA 7A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Barney but Georgia is a 20% favorite to land him per On3. The LSU Recruiting class for 2026 currently does not have any commitments as Kelly and his staff are focused on trying to bring in one of the best classes in history for the 2025 recruiting class.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Dorian Barney is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 170 CB from Suwanee, GA is ranked as the No. 3 CB in the 2026 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/VLUMciAnYb pic.twitter.com/hzsoQu3BlG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2024

