LSU makes top 12 for 2025 4-star offensive lineman

One of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of finalists down to 12 schools. LSU is one of the schools he will still be considering going forward.

LSU joins Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Missouri, Oklahoma State, USC, Texas Tech, Arkansas and Penn State as the final 12 schools that are being considered. Connor Carty is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound, four-star interior lineman from Prosper, Texas where he plays for Prosper High School. The Prosper Eagles finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to North Crowley in the third round of the 6A D1 playoffs.

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country. The class has commitments from the No. 1 quarterback, wide receiver, and running back in the class. Brian Kelly already has one four-star interior offensive line commitment in that class in Devin Harper from Shreveport, Louisiana.

The 2025 recruiting class could be one of the best classes of all time.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire