LSU makes the top 10 for blue-chip Louisiana offensive lineman

LSU is off to a very hot start in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and it will look to build on that as it pursues one of the best prospects in the state.

2025 Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport) offensive lineman Devin Harper recently trimmed his list of schools down to 10, and LSU made the cut for the four-star prospect alongside Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.

Harper ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Louisiana and is the No. 125 player nationally by 247Sports, which lists him as an interior offensive lineman. He’s taken a number of visits to Baton Rouge, most recently in October.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Harper, but LSU is a heavy favorite at 98.9%, per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

