LSU makes top 10 for 4-star 2025 linebacker Jaedon Harmon

One of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of finalists down to a top 10. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have made the list.

Jaedon Harmon is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound, four-star linebacker from Rome, Georgia, where he plays for Rome High School. The Rome Wolves finished the season 11-2 with a loss to Thomas County Central in the third round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs.

The Tigers join Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss as the final 10 schools in the running. Harmon has currently received Crystal Ball projections to the Clemson Tigers but Alabama is a 92% favorite to land him per On3.

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class currently ranks as the No. 3 class in the country by 247Sports. The class is headlined by two of the best offensive players in the class, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Jaedon Harmon is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 215 LB from Rome, GA is ranked as a Top 25 LB in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/9iudumdjsX pic.twitter.com/w9u7QUPkK2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire