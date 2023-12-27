LSU makes top 10 for 4-star 2025 EDGE

The recruiting trail never sleeps. After signing 27-out-of-27 targets on their 2024 recruiting board, the Tigers mostly turn the page toward the 2025 recruiting class.

One of the top edge rushers in the country, Max Granville, recently released his top 10, and the LSU Tigers made the cut.

LSU joins Alabama, Penn State, SMU, Ohio State, USC, Baylor, Kansas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma as the final ten schools in the running for Granville, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound, four-star edge rusher from Sugar Land, Texas, where he plays for Fort Bend Christian Academy.

LSU currently has six commitments for the 2025 class and their class is ranked as the No. 7 overall class in the country by 247Sports. The 2025 class is headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star linebacker Keylan Moses. Out of the six current commits in the class, none of them are defensive linemen or EDGE rushers.

Oklahoma is a 97% favorite to land him per On3.

Thank you to all of the coaches and teams who've recruited me so far.. I am down to 10 schools pic.twitter.com/sc4yPhZ7Xu — Max Granville (@max_granville13) December 26, 2023

