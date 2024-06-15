LSU makes top 10 for 2026 4-star LB Shadarius Toodle

One of the top linebackers in the 2026 recruiting class has narrowed his list of finalists down to 10 schools. The LSU Tigers join an SEC-heavy list of schools.

Shadarius Toodle is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, four-star linebacker from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Cottage Hill Christian Academy. Toodle has narrowed his list down to LSU, Auburn, Louisville, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Miami, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

There are no crystal ball projections at this time for Toodle but Auburn is a 41% favorite to land him per On3. LSU doesn’t have any commitments for the 2026 recruiting class yet but Toodle would be a great addition to the class.

We still have a little bit of time before locking in on the 2026 recruiting class because we are dealing with the class of 2025 right now. The 2025 class is currently ranked as the No. 10 class in the country by 247Sports and is highlighted by 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

