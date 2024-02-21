LSU makes top 10 for 2025 four-star cornerback

One of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of potential schools down to 10. LSU has made the cut. Gregory Thomas is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound, four-star cornerback from Plantation, Florida.

The Tigers join Florida State, Colorado, Penn State, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. As of now, the Florida State Seminoles are way out ahead of all the other schools. The Seminoles have received multiple Crystal Ball projections to land Thomas and they are also a 98% favorite to land him per On3.

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country and currently has commitments from the No. 1 quarterback, wide receiver, and running back in the class. The Tigers are also favored to land the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class.

There is currently one cornerback commitment in the class in Jaboree Antoine. The Tigers have been thin at the cornerback position recently but Thomas could add much-needed depth.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire