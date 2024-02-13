LSU makes top 10 for 2025 4-star offensive tackle

One of the best offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of potential schools down to just 10 schools. The LSU Tigers made the list.

LSU joins Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Mississippi State, USC and Missouri. There are currently no crystal ball projections for Mario Nash Jr. at this time but Mississippi State is a 33% favorite to land him per On3.

Nash is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound, four-star offensive tackle from DeKalb, Mississippi, where he plays for Kemper County High School. The Kemper County Wildcats finished the 2023 season 9-3 with a loss to Seminary in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. It includes the No. 1 running back, quarterback, and wide receiver for the class. The class has one offensive tackle commitment already in three-star Brett Bordelon.

Breaking: 2025 OT @BigNash_77 of @KCHS_Recruit announces his Top 10 schools. Nash gives the latest on his recruitment: https://t.co/JNhctnZdhf pic.twitter.com/USW11mCWYJ — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 12, 2024

