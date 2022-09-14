LSU makes top-10 for 2024 four-star offensive lineman

Kam Pringle is a 2024 four-star, 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester, South Carolina, where he plays for Woodland High School.

The Wolverines are off to a hot start for the 2022 season as they are currently 3-0 with a big win over St. John’s last week. Pringle recently released his top 10 list of schools, and the LSU Tigers made the list. LSU joins South Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, and NC State.

LSU currently has five commitments for the 2024 recruiting class. It does not have an offensive line commit yet, and Pringle would be a great addition to that class. Currently, he is Crystal Balled to go to South Carolina, which is a 30% favorite to land the offensive tackle per On3.

Brian Kelly is known for putting together great recruiting classes and he is well on his way to doing that in 2024.

