LSU makes top-10 for 2024 five-star quarterback from Texas

DJ Lagway is a 2024, five-star, 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback from Willis, Texas, where he plays for Willis High School. The Wildkats are off to a touch 1-3 start to the 2022 season, but Lagway is trying to turn the season around.

Lagway started all 12 games as a sophomore last season, throwing for 1,579 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions as he led the Wildcats to a 6-6 record and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made the list of the final ten schools that Lagway is considering committing to. Lagway is a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball) and wants to play baseball at the next level as well.

LSU made the list with Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, USC, Clemson, Baylor, and Alabama. If he wants to play baseball at the next level as well, get Jay Johnson on the phone. What better place to go than LSU?

