LSU makes final 9 for top 150 defensive lineman in 2025 class

LSU made the cut for 2025 three-star defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu.

Ukpuno released his top nine, which included LSU along with Arkansas, Oregon, Cal, Texas A&M, Florida, USC, Oklahoma State and Washington.

According to On3, Ukponu is the 69th-best defensive lineman in his class and 140th-rated player in the state of Texas. The On3 Prediction Machine has Texas in the lead, but the Tigers are a close second.

Ukponu would be the first defensive tackle addition to LSU’s 2025 class. It’s a position of need as head coach Brian Kelly and defensive line coach Bo Davis look to rebuild LSU’s interior defensive line.

🚨NEWS🚨 2025 DL Xavier Ukponu is down to 9 schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Read: https://t.co/BsoW79PZGm pic.twitter.com/KUJQCshkD3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 23, 2024

LSU’s 2025 class is among the best in the country, sitting second in On3’s rankings and third at 247Sports.

Ukponu isn’t the only defensive tackle on LSU’s radar. Trajden Odom, Zion Williams and Dilan Battle are all set to take official visits next month.

With LSU chasing DTs in the portal, it’s critical to land some high school guys too, creating year-to-year consistency in the room.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire