LSU makes final 6 for top-100 EDGE Danny Okoye

A week of busy recruiting news continued for LSU with defensive end Danny Okoye including LSU in his top six.

According to On3, LSU is joined by Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Colorado.

There’s still a long way to go with this recruitment and 247Sports hasn’t logged any Crystal Ball predictions yet. LSU could use an edge defender after losing out on the services of five-star Colin Simmons.

Right now, major recruiting services differ in their views of Okoye. On3 ranks him as a top 10 EDGE in the class while 247Sports has him as a three-star.

Rivals and ESPN both rank Okoye as a top 250 overall player with four stars.

Breaking: On3 top-80 EDGE Danny Okoye is down to six teams More from Okoye: https://t.co/kT0XkxB1fm (On3+) pic.twitter.com/b3m5tlsov1 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 13, 2023

Okoye would be a big addition to a LSU class that’s recently jumped into the top 10. This cycle could tell us a lot about what John Jancek can do as a recruiter, especially as he oversees the entire defensive line as Jimmy Lindsey is away from the program with a medical issue.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire