LSU makes final 12 for 5-star linebacker from Texas

One of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his final list of schools down to 12 and the LSU Tigers have made the cut.

Jonah Williams is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, five-star linebacker from Galveston, Texas, where he plays for Ball High School. The Ball Tornadoes are 8-1 this season with one game remaining before the playoffs start.

The Tornadoes will be the No. 1 seed in their region and have home-field advantage in the playoffs.

LSU made Williams top 12 list along with Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, TCU and Arizona State.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Williams at this time but Texas is a 44% favorite to land him per On3. LSU currently has five commitments for the 2025 recruiting class and their class is ranked as the No. 5 class in the country.

Williams would be the first linebacker in the class to commit to LSU.

Five-Star LB Jonah Williams tells me he’s down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 200 LB from Galveston, TX is ranked as a Top 15 Recruit in the 2025 Class (No. 2 LB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/chaX0PF2Ao pic.twitter.com/7qUS8tvEKJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 2, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire