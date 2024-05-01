LSU makes the cut for top 50 2025 linebacker Tavion Wallace

LSU has a top-three class in the 2025 cycle as things currently stand, and coach Brian Kelly is currently trying to make it even stronger.

The Tigers made the cut on Tuesday for four-star Wayne County (Jesup, Ga.) linebacker Tavion Wallace, joining Florida, Georgia, Florida State and Arkansas in his top five.

Wallace has currently set official visits with all of the programs in that group other than the Tigers. He has called LSU his “dream school,” according to On3’s Chad Simmons, but Kelly and the staff will be disadvantaged as it will not receive an official visit from Wallace this summer.

Thank you God for everything . 🌪️‼️ pic.twitter.com/4FnUR1mtBz — Tavion Wallace (@tavion_wallace) April 30, 2024

Wallace ranks as the No. 41 prospect nationally and No. 3 linebacker, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Florida State is currently the heavy favorite to land him at 81%.

