LSU makes the cut for top-50 safety in 2024 class

LSU has made quite a few strides when it comes to its 2023 class over the last couple of weeks, adding eight players since the calendar turned to July in a class that now ranks in the top-10 nationally.

However, coach Brian Kelly and the staff aren’t neglecting future targets, either, and the Tigers made the cut for talented four-star Rockledge (FL) safety Jaylen Heyward, who announced his top 12 on Sunday. Also included in Heyward’s list are Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami, UCF, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The 5-foot-11.5, 180-pound defensive back ranks as the No. 47 overall prospect and No. 5 safety in the 2024 recruiting class. He told On3 that he has no timetable for making a decision but hopes to narrow his list of teams down to three around this time next year.

LSU may have some ground to make up with the Florida prospect, for whom the in-state UCF Knights are currently considered the favorite. The Knights lead the way on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 26.4% followed by the Gators (12.1%), Hurricanes (10.4%) and Seminoles (8.6%).

The in-state schools seem to have all the momentum right now, but the Tigers should have plenty of time to build their relationship with him and, most importantly, get him on campus for an unofficial visit this fall.

