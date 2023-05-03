LSU makes the cut for top 150 cornerback in 2024

Though there’s still a lot of time between now and early signing day in December, LSU seems to be in a good position to land Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview cornerback Jalyn Crawford.

The Tigers recently made the top 11 for the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect. They’re joined by North Carolina, Florida, Miami, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Louisville, Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn.

Though he hasn’t trimmed his list down much, there’s reason to believe the Tigers are emerging as a frontrunner. They hold a Crystal Ball projection from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong — though it was placed nearly a year ago — and they have a wide lead per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 77.6%.

Auburn also seems to be a top contender for Crawford, who ranks as the No. 16 cornerback and No. 135 overall player nationally according to On3’s industry rankings.

Story continues

LSU’s consensus top-10 2024 class currently features 14 players and two cornerbacks, Zion Ferguson and Wallace Foster. The Tigers will hope to soon add Crawford’s name to that list.

More Football!

Brian Kelly's QB management sets LSU up as longtime contenders LSU coach Brian Kelly to Houston Touchdown Club: 'I love beatin' Alabama' Kansas City Chiefs decline 5th year option on former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire