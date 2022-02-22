LSU makes the cut for recently offered 2023 safety

Daemon Fagan, a 6-foot-3-inch, 175-pound safety from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, received an offer from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on February 15th.

Six days later, he released a list of the final eight schools he is considering committing to. Although LSU is the new kid on the block here, the Tigers must have made a big impression as they made the cut for Fagan.

His top eight also includes Miami, Penn State, Georgia, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Florida State and UCF. He most recently visited the Hurricanes in December, and his one crystal ball projection from 247Sports has him heading to Coral Gables.

As a junior, Fagan totaled 28 tackles and two interceptions while playing in a Patriots’ secondary that also featured Alabama signee Earl Little Jr. and West Virginia signee Jacolby Spells. As a sophomore, Fagan helped American Heritage capture a Florida 5A state title while intercepting four passes.

Ohio State and Miami are considered to be the frontrunners for landing Fagan so far, but that could quickly change as the Tigers look to add on to a very talented piece for the secondary.

