LSU makes the cut for four-star offensive line prospect

One of the top players in Louisiana released his top four on Friday, and LSU made the cut.

Tyree Adams, an offensive tackle out of New Orleans, took to Twitter to announce that his recruitment would be coming down to LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia and Florida.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Adams is the 21st-ranked tackle in the class of 2023 and the 14th-ranked player in Louisiana. He attends St. Augustine in New Orleans, a high school that has produced a handful of LSU players including Leonard Fournette.

247 had yet to enter any Crystal Balls for Adams, but On3’s prediction machine has LSU in the lead.

Adams is a must-get for LSU. The state of Louisiana hasn’t produced a ton of blue-chip offensive tackles over the years, so when there is one available, it has to be able to close the deal.

The Tigers have been up and down with in-state recruits in the 2023 cycle. Landing Adams could help reassure that Brian Kelly and staff know what they are doing with in-state recruits.

