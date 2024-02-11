NEW: LSU makes the cut for elite 5-star safety who recently trimmed list

The No. 1 Safety in the 2025 recruiting class has trimmed his list of potential schools down to just five. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made the cut.

LSU joins Oregon, Georgia, Michigan and Miami in the final five. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for DJ Pickett. Florida was a 25% favorite to land him per On3, but the Gators failed to make his top five, so it seems they are out.

Pickett is a 6-foot-3, 170-pound, five-star safety from Zephyrhills, Florida, where he plays for Zephyrhills High School. The Zephyrhills Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-4 with a loss to Vanguard in the second round of the 3 S state playoffs.

LSU already has the No. 1 quarterback, receiver and running back in the 2025 class. Adding to that with the No. 1 safety would just be more icing on the cake. Kelly has been doing a great job recruiting since arriving at LSU. Let’s see if he can pull off another master class.

