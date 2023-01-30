LSU makes 4-star edge rusher’s top 6

Kolaj Cobbins is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star edge rusher from the class of 2024. Cobbins is from Destrehan, Louisiana, where he plays for Destrehan High School. The Destrehan Wildcats finished the 2022 season 15-0 with a win over Ruston in the 5A state championship game.

Cobbins recently released his final six schools and the LSU Tigers made the list. LSU joins Michigan, Colorado, Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas in the final list. Cobbins currently doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections but LSU is a 39% favorite to land him per On3.

Brian Kelly has placed an emphasis on recruiting the boot since he came to LSU, and Cobbins is one of the best players in the state, so look for Kelly to make a big push for Cobbins before his signing day. LSU’s 2024 class currently ranks as the No. 2 class nationally and there are a lot of high-quality prospects that LSU is the favorite for.

🚨NEW🚨 2024 4⭐️ EDGE Kolaj Cobbins has announced his top six schools. Read: https://t.co/yUxiCokv4C pic.twitter.com/SKIAAmBimx — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 26, 2023

