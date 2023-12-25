LSU makes 4-star 2025 cornerback’s top 9

LSU has mostly put a bow on the 2024 recruiting class.

It features 28 signees as early signing day didn’t result in much drama for a class that sits either just inside or just outside the top 10, depending on the recruiting service.

There are still a couple more dominoes that could fall, namely five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, who LSU continues to try to flip from conference foe Texas A&M, but the staff is beginning to turn its attention to the promising 2025 class.

The Tigers recently made the top nine for one of the best overall players in the cycle as four-star cornerback Jaboree Antoine trimmed his list.

Top 9 ‼️‼️‼️

The Westgate (New Iberia) product ranks inside the top 50 nationally, and the Tigers are the favorite to land him per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, though Texas A&M and Georgia follow closely behind.

Joining those three teams in the top nine are Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Miami, Texas and Syracuse.

The Tigers have the makings of a very strong 2025 class, which On3 currently ranks fourth nationally. It features six commits, headlined by elite five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, the No. 4 overall player in America.

