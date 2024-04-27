LSU’s Maason Smith says Jaguars drafting him was ‘best day of (his) life up to this point’

Maason Smith became the fourth former LSU player to be taken in the 2024 NFL draft and the first on Day 2 on Friday. Smith was drafted in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After three seasons at LSU, Smith is joining a Jaguars defensive line with a lot of talent but one that’s also a bit thin.

Smith said he thinks Jacksonville is the best situation for him, and that his draft night was the best day of his life so far, according to WJXT’s Jamaal St. Cyr.

“It’s just excitement, man,” Smith said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 6 years old. Just being able to live that dream out, I told my mom yesterday, ‘Ma, it’s different when your dreams are staring you right in the face.’

When I got that call, when they said Jacksonville, my heart just dropped. Because I don’t think there’s a better situation for me to go to. I think that God always has a plan, and I preach about one thing: uncommon favor. And just sticking to that and believing that God’s going to put me in the place I need to be. And he did.

“I’m just grateful for this opportunity, but it was definitely the best day of my life up to this point.”

Maason Smith said that getting drafted by the Jaguars made today "the best day of my life up to this point." pic.twitter.com/gGoOArrPBI — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) April 27, 2024

Smith is the second LSU player drafted by the Jaguars. He’ll be reunited with Brian Thomas Jr., who Jacksonville took in the first round. He’ll pair back up with former Tigers defensive coordinator Matt House, who Jacksonville hired as linebackers coach this offseason.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire