LSU loses their only running back commit from the 2022 class

Another blow in a series of blows for the LSU football program. Their lone running back commit from the 2022 class has decided to reopen his commitment. This came just hours after Billy Napier and Lincoln Riley were reportedly leaving for other jobs. Both were linked to the LSU opening. This could be tied to it, or it could be a coincidence.

TreVonte Citizen is coming off a visit to Auburn. Citizen was the No. 111 rated prospect in the country and No. 9 running back of the class. It appears that the Lake Charles product could be heading to another state with Auburn, Texas, and Texas A&M all vying for his pledge.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in my commitment to LSU,” Citizen said on Twitter. “Thank you to the entire LSU coaching staff for providing me with an opportunity. With that being said, I will be decommitting from LSU. My recruitment is now 100% open.”

His decommitment knocked LSU’s class down to No. 15 in the 247Sports team composite rankings and No. 6 in the SEC. Both Kentucky and Missouri leapfrogging them. There have been concerns with their top prospect in Walker Howard, who has taken visits to Notre Dame and Ole Miss. With Napier moving from Lafayette to Gainesville, there is a possibility that he heads east.

With still no head coach announcement coming, this might just be the tip of the iceberg. It remains to be seen just how much of this class can be salvaged as other schools are ready to pounce.