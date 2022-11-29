LSU loses another four-star edge rusher commit

Three days after Darron Reed flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn, blue-chip defensive lineman Joshua Mickens decommitted from the Tigers, as well.

LSU had the fifth overall recruiting class for 2023, but that could change with the loss of two four-star defensive linemen prospects. Like Reed, Mickens committed to the Tigers in July.

According to 247sports crystal ball predictions, Mickens is going to commit to Ohio State soon. Ohio State had a rough weekend against Michigan last weekend as the Wolverines blasted the Buckeyes 45-23. LSU didn’t have a good weekend either as they fell to Texas A&M 38-23.

This loss hurts the recruiting class with early signing day nearing. LSU travels to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. The Tigers’ chances of making the College Football Playoff may be over, but their dreams of a 10-win season and an SEC title are still alive.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star EDGE Joshua Mickens has decommitted from LSU. Read: https://t.co/HO9hlqliVW pic.twitter.com/Cu8dwBLj9P — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 28, 2022

