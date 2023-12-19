LSU loses out on 4-star wide receiver to Missouri

LSU missed out on the Courtney Crutchfield sweepstakes as the four-star wide receiver announced his commitment to playing for the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday.

Crutchfield had narrowed his list of schools down to LSU, Missouri, Arkansas and Auburn. He was previously committed to Arkansas until he de-committed from the Hogs on Nov. 4. There was still a chance that Arkansas could come away with him in the end but Eli Drinkwitz swooped in and took Crutchfield away.

The Missouri Tigers are on fire in the recruiting trail lately, not just at the high school ranks but also in the transfer portal. It seems like a new player is transferring to either Missouri or Ole Miss every other day. The Tigers had a 10-win season in 2023 and they have the easiest schedule in the SEC next season as the college football playoffs expand to 12 teams.

I am not a betting man, but I would say that the odds are high that they make the playoffs next fall.

Breaking: 4-star WR Courtney Crutchfield commits to Missouri. Crutchfield breaks down his decision: https://t.co/GKxoZasZFr pic.twitter.com/bgDBaN1w74 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire