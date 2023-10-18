NEW: LSU loses a 2024 commit to SEC foe

For the second day in a row, LSU has lost a commitment from the 2024 recruiting class. This time, it was a four-star cornerback who flipped from LSU to SEC foe Georgia.

Ondre Evans is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, four-star cornerback from Nashville, Tennessee. Evans committed to LSU on June 15 after taking an official visit to Baton Rouge. Four months later, Evans took an official visit to Athens, Georgia, and he committed to the Bulldogs on that visit.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class had risen as high as the No. 6 class in the country according to On3 but after two decommitments in two days (the other being from four-star receiver Joseph Stone), the Tigers have fallen out of the top 10. There is plenty of time for Brian Kelly to pull this class back together but as of now, it feels like the class is ripping apart at the seams.

LSU will host Army this weekend for homecoming in Baton Rouge.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star CB Ondre Evans has flipped his commitment from LSU to Georgia🐶 More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/03sBZUJiKm pic.twitter.com/QGHj0KOCP2 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire