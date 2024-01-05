LSU logs a high-confidence prediction for No. 1 overall 2025 prospect Bryce Underwood

LSU’s 2025 class already has the makings of an elite one with the top receiver and running back in the nation already committed. Now, the Tigers have a chance to land the top quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in the cycle, as well.

Five-star Belleville, Michigan, quarterback Bryce Underwood will announce his college commitment on Saturday, and while LSU, Michigan and Alabama are all in the mix, the Tigers have been the favorite in recent weeks.

On Friday, On3’s Shea Dixon logged a prediction for the Tigers to land Underwood at 90% confidence. Once considered a lean to the Wolverines, LSU has pushed hard for Underwood over the last few months, as has the Crimson Tide.

New: I just made my @On3Recruits RPM pick for 5-star+ QB Bryce Underwood. The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class announces his decision this weekend. Here's what I'm thinking (and hearing) ahead of his reveal. (+) https://t.co/sXBhNOcPyC pic.twitter.com/UD5WrsHBSn — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 5, 2024

The recruiting battle for Underwood won’t end when he commits, and even if LSU lands him, they will certainly face some challengers between now and his signing day in a year. But if the Tigers could lock up Underwood, they have a real shot at landing the top overall class in the nation.

