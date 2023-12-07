LSU listed as a potential landing spot for former 5-star defensive lineman

On Sunday, former five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen announced his intentions to leave Texas A&M. Nolen was the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Powell High School in Powell, Tennessee.

Lately, there has been a mass exodus of players from Texas A&M after the Aggies fired former head coach Jimbo Fisher. It seems like a new Aggie is hitting the portal every day.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports mentioned a few of the schools that are currently high on Nolen’s list and LSU was one of them. Tennessee and Michigan are the main two, just like they were when Nolen was in high school, but LSU, Georgia, Texas and Oregon are all in the running.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire