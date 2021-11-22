LSU linebacker Damone Clark named a finalist for the Butkus Award

LSU senior Damone Clark has been named as one of six finalists for the 37th annual Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best collegiate linebacker, the Butkus Foundation announced on Monday.

Clark, a Baton Rouge native who prepped at Southern Lab, is joined on the list of finalists by Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati), Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Leo Chenal (Wisconsin), and Chad Muma (Wyoming).

Clark, a three-year starter for the Tigers, currently leads the nation in total tackles with 125. He’s added 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble, and forced a pair of fumbles. His 125 tackles currently rank as the seventh-highest single-season total in LSU history.

Clark has recorded double-digit tackles in seven games this year, including a career-best 19 against Ole Miss.

Earlier this year, he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in LSU’s win over Mississippi State when he recorded 15 tackles and returned a fumble 35 yards to setup a touchdown.

Former Tiger Devin White is LSU’s only Butkus Award winner, claiming the honor in 2018.