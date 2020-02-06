LSU linebacker arrested on gun charge, suspended from team

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- A Louisiana State University football player has been suspended from the team indefinitely following his arrest on a gun possession charge.

LSU freshman linebacker Donte Starks, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with illegally possessing a concealed handgun and resisting law enforcement by flight, The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies were investigating a complaint about armed men selling crack cocaine. Rivarde said deputies tried to detain a group of men but Starks and another man ran. Deputies caught Starks and found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Deputies didn't find any drugs during Starks' arrest and he has not been accused of selling narcotics, Rivarde said.

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron announced Saturday that Starks was suspended indefinitely from the team for an unspecified violation. LSU athletic officials confirmed Wednesday they were aware of the arrest but declined any additional comments.

Starks played in three games in 2019, mostly on special teams. The newspaper said his suspension comes as LSU looks for replacement starters at linebacker after several declared for the NFL draft following the team's undefeated season and national championship win over Clemson University.

Starks, who is from the New Orleans suburb of Marrero, issued an apology on Instagram. He said he was disappointed and still had ''some growing up to do.''

It's unclear whether Starks had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.