LSU legacy receiver target receives crystal ball to Georgia days before commitment

LSU is hoping to add to its already strong 2025 recruiting class with a legacy in four-star receiver CJ Wiley, son of former Tigers defensive end Chuck Wiley.

However, it seems LSU has some ground to make up just a couple of days before Wiley is set to commit on Tuesday. On Sunday, he received a crystal ball projection in favor of Georgia from 247Sports’ Benjamin Wolk, the second he has received for the Bulldogs so far.

UGA is also an 82.3% favorite to land him according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine. He visited Athens earlier this month followed by a trip to LSU and is set to commit coming off a visit to Florida State this past weekend.

The Milton, Georgia, native who ranks as the No. 136 player nationally and No. 15 receiver, will decide between those three teams on Tuesday.

