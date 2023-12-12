LSU learns date for Ole Miss matchup in 2024

LSU knows which opponents it will face when the SEC expands to 16 teams in 2024 with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, but it doesn’t yet know the full conference schedule.

That will have to wait until the full schedule is revealed on ESPN and the SEC Network on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT, but for the time being, LSU does know when a couple of those matchups will take place.

During Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli, it was revealed that the Tigers will take on rival Ole Miss relatively early in the season on Oct. 12. LSU also already knows it will travel to Texas A&M on Oct. 26 and host Alabama on Nov. 9, but the rest of the schedule remains up in the air.

That will soon change as the Tigers will find out their full gauntlet in the new SEC on Wednesday night.

