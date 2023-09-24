LSU leapfrogged by Alabama in latest AP Top 25 after Week 4

LSU got the win on Saturday night over Arkansas to move to 3-1 on the year and 2-0 in SEC play.

However, it was a tighter game than many expected as it took a last-second Damian Ramos field goal to clinch the win and avoid overtime against the Razorbacks.

Following that thriller, LSU moved up in the US LBM Coaches Poll, but it dropped one spot to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 as the Tigers were leaped by Alabama, which won a decisive 24-10 game against No. 15 Ole Miss.

No. 1 Georgia is currently the only SEC team ranked in the top 10, and No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 22 Florida and No. 23 Missouri are also included in the top 25.

Here’s the full AP Poll following Week 4:

