LSU’s leading rusher expected to miss Florida game, per report

The kickoff between Florida football and the LSU Tigers is just hours away and the updates continue to roll in as the teams make their final roster assessments ahead of the Week 11 matchup in Tiger Stadium.

One of the most notable updates came via On3’s Matt Zenitz, who reported on Twitter late Saturday morning that LSU’s top running back Logan Diggs will miss the game against the Gators. The transfer from Notre Dame leads the Bayou Bengals with 635 rushing yards this fall.

The news is in stark contrast to ESPN’s Pete Thamel’s report earlier that Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels is cleared for the game despite sustaining a concussion last weekend. The Tigers are favored by two touchdowns but any hit to the offense could make it a closer game.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire