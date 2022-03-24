LSU LB Damone Clark to have spinal fusion surgery

One of the more common middle-round projections for the Detroit Lions in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft has hit a serious setback. Linebacker Damone Clark from LSU is having major surgery that could cause him to miss his entire rookie season.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Clark has a herniated disk and is undergoing spinal fusion surgery to correct the problem.

Clark stood out while playing under the Lions coaching staff in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. In addition, the rangy Clark has a strong relationship with Detroit’s LB coach, Kelvin Sheppard, who coached him at LSU prior to joining the Lions. Sheppard went so far as to call Clark “my little brother” in an interview from Mobile.

Even with a full recovery expected, the injury is a real downer for Clark’s draft stock. It’s a very deep off-ball LB class and teams can get more immediate returns without the long-term injury risk elsewhere.