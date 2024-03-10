LSU’s Last-Tear Poa stretchered off court after scary moment in SEC Tournament semifinal vs. Ole Miss

Bon Secours Wellness Arena held its breath on Saturday night during the SEC Tournament semifinal matchup between LSU and Ole Miss.

In the fourth quarter of the game, LSU guard Last-Tear Poa suffered an injury after appearing to hit her head on the court. She attempted to leave the court on her own power but was ultimately unable.

After being down for several minutes, Poa was immobilized with a neck brace and taken off the court via stretcher during a scary and emotional scene.

On the ESPNU broadcast, it was reported that Poa will be taken to St. Francis Hospital in downtown Greenville for further evaluation.

The junior from Melbourne, Australia, has played a key role coming off the bench this season for the Tigers, appearing in all 31 games while making nine starts.

We’ll keep you updated on any news regarding Poa’s status here on LSU Wire.

