LSU lands top tight end in 2024 recruiting class according to On3

On3 recently released a list of the top 10 tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class and the schools that they committed to. Trey'Dez Green was the No. 1 tight end on the list and thankfully, he signed with the LSU Tigers.

Green is a 6-foot-7, 225-pound, four-star tight end who is ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the country by Rivals and by the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is ranked as a top 100 overall player on every recruiting site. He is as high as the No. 36 overall player by On3.

Green joins a tight-end room at LSU that has some very talented players. Mac Markway, Mason Taylor, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, Jackson McGohan, and COnnor Gilbreath are all guys who could see playing time and make a big impact in the passing and running game for the Tigers in 2024.

Adding Green to that squad makes the LSU tight end room one of the best rooms in the NCAA.

Where the top 10 TEs in the On3 Industry Ranking signed‼️https://t.co/M5YiZjIhhh pic.twitter.com/wd0WaKc7T7 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 24, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire