LSU lands three transfer defensive linemen in the portal

LSU just landed a litany of major additions in the transfer portal in the form of three defensive linemen.

Bradyn Swinson transferred from Oregon, Paris Shand transferred from Arizona, and Jalen Lee transferred from Florida.

The Tigers just filled some big needs depth-wise as all three of these guys are likely to see playing time on the defensive line next season. LSU just lost a couple of high school defensive line recruits last week so Brian Kelly came out swinging in the transfer portal just a day before the early signing period starts.

LSU now has four transfer commitments for the 2023 class with these three guys joining Aaron Anderson. Here’s the rundown on each.

Bradyn Swinson

Swinson comes to Baton Rouge after spending three years playing for the Oregon Ducks. He played in 30 games for the Ducks amassing 35 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three sacks. Swinson is originally from Douglasville, Georgia, so this move brings him a lot closer to home and back to SEC country.

Paris Shand

Shand comes to Baton Rouge after playing for the Arizona Wildcats for three years. Shand played in 23 games and finished with 41 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and five sacks. Shand got better every year in Arizona and if his production continues at that rate, LSU may have gotten a steal.

A Gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials. #geauxtigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/5b2uCspBuh — Paris Shand (@ParisShand) December 21, 2022

Jalen Lee

Story continues

Welcome back to the Boot, Jalen Lee. Kelly has once again brought a Bayou boy home! Lee played his high school ball at Live Oak High School in Watson, Louisiana. During his three seasons in Gainesville, Florida, Lee played in 25 games and finished with 19 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.

[listicle id=61775]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire