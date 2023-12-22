LSU lands prediction for four-star IOL ahead of Friday commitment

LSU signed 27 out of 27 of their commitments on signing day so there was no drama on the bayou. Those weren’t the only recruits that were signing this year as some have chosen to sign in February or at another date.

LSU signed five offensive linemen in this recruiting class but it may not be finished yet. The Tigers are in contention for a four-star interior offensive lineman from Katy, Texas.

Coen Echols is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound, four-star offensive lineman who is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class. Instead of signing on Dec. 20, Echols decided to push back his commitment to Friday.

Echols is down to two Tiger teams, LSU and Auburn. LSU has recently received a prediction to land Echols by Sam Spiegelman of On3. Echols also received four Crystal Ball projections from 247Sports to land the talented offensive lineman. The Tigers class is currently ranked as the No. 12 class in the country, but signing Echols could improve that even further.

On3 national recruiting analyst @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 4-star IOL Coen Echols🐯 Intel: https://t.co/fW4dSNlYxf pic.twitter.com/zkGChrNLON — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 21, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire