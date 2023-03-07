LSU lands Maryland offensive line transfer with starting experience
The Tigers added to what is already one of their more talented groups on Tuesday, signing Maryland offensive line transfer Mason Lunsford.
A native of Olney, Maryland, the 6-foot-7, 305-pound Lunsford played four years with the Terrapins, making 26 starts in 29 appearances. He started all 13 games at left guard as a sophomore in 2021, and he made 10 starts in 2022 while not allowing a sack on 381 pass-blocking opportunities.
LSU returns four of its five starters along the offensive line, including two starters on the interior in Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger. Still, the Tigers lost a lot of their depth there to the portal and adding a player like Lunsford shores the group up quite a bit.
Offensive lineman Mason Lunsford, a two-year starter at Maryland, has signed with the Tigers!
He will have two remaining years of eligibility.
