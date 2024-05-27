LSU lands Louisiana Tech punter Blake Ochsendorf in transfer portal

LSU seems to have found its successor for punter Jay Bramblett.

On Monday, the Tigers added Louisiana Tech punter Blake Ochsendorf via the transfer portal. A native of Savage, Minnesota, who is entering his seventh season of college football, Ochsendorf began his career at Minnesota State University Moorhead before transferring to Eastern Michigan.

After not appearing in any games in his three seasons with the Eagles, he joined the Bulldogs in Ruston, where he became one of the top punters in Conference USA this season. His 45.72 punt average led the league and ranked 16th nationally.

That mark also set a program record for the all-time career lead at Louisiana Tech (minimum of 50 punts).

All glory to god.

Many blessings to everyone that got me to this point.

GEAUX TIGERS 🐯 pic.twitter.com/ujzSaa97XX — Blake Ochsendorf (@blakeochsendorf) May 27, 2024

Ochsendorf is a solid replacement for Bramblett, who followed Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. Bramblett ranks fourth in LSU history for career punting average despite seeing very limited action due to how explosive the offense was the last two seasons.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire