LSU lands a legacy SEC cornerback in the transfer portal

It has been a crazy day for LSU football. Mekhi Wingo and Brian Thomas Jr. announced that they would enter their names into the 2024 NFL draft, Lance Heard entered the transfer portal,as did Jalen Brown.

All three of those things are bad news, but here is some good news.

LSU landed a redshirt freshman cornerback from Auburn in the transfer portal. Once again, another player from the boot is coming home. Austin Ausberry is from Baton Rouge where he played for University Lab, and he’s the son of former Tigers linebacker Verge Ausberry.

The 6-foot, 200-pound cornerback redshirted last year for Auburn after appearing in only four games and making one tackle. This year was not much different for him. He appeared in only three games this year and made one tackle.

Ausberry will come to the bayou with three years of eligibility left and will provide LSU with another defensive back who has a little playing experience.

News: Auburn DB transfer Austin Ausberry is coming home to Baton Rouge to play for #LSU. Former U-High standout has three years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/jNL4NepQMt pic.twitter.com/PmBO6ptdJV — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) January 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire