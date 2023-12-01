LSU lands four-star 2025 LB Keylan Moses

What could be a special 2025 class for LSU added another blue-chip prospect on Thursday night.

Four-star linebacker Keylan Moses, a Baton Rouge native who attends University Lab High School on LSU’s campus, committed to the Tigers over a list of high-profile offers that included Texas, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee.

The younger brother of former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, Keylan Moses ranks as the No. 176 player in the 2025 class, per On3’s industry rankings. His commitment to LSU doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the Tigers were the heavy favorite to land him.

“People tell me that I’m meant to be there,” Moses told On3. “When you look at my game, it’s how I play. People say I’m an LSU Tiger. They think I’m an LSU Tiger and there’s nothing more to it… It’s the swagger, the confidence, everything is LSU, LSU, LSU. I’m so, so, so good with the guys over there on the team. I’m cool with them and I’m basically one of them because I go to school on campus. It’s unfair for everyone else… It’s meant to be in a lot of ways. I sit back and look, and it’s the place for me.

“I real-deal love Louisiana. I love LSU and I love everybody there. Frank (Wilson) is a big part of it. Growing up around them when he was around Les Miles, he was a big part of Dylan’s recruitment. He’s basically family now. I literally call him Uncle Frank — that’s how close we are.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 2025 4-star LB Keylan Moses has committed to LSU🐯 More from @samspiegs: https://t.co/fnF81ON5hS pic.twitter.com/Egm5ksCuk8 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 1, 2023

With Moses’ addition, LSU’s six-man 2025 recruiting class ranks fourth nationally per On3. That group is headlined by five-star Texas receiver Dakorien Moore.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire