LSU lands former four-star QB Jayden Daniels in transfer from Arizona State

Jayden Daniels started 29 of 30 games at Arizona State over the last three years, but that tenure is officially over as the former Sun Devils starter plans to finish out his collegiate career at LSU.

Daniels is expected to be in Baton Rouge in time to start spring football with his new team. He finished his undergraduate degree from Arizona State in December and was still taking classes to maintain his eligibility.

He was also reportedly considering Missouri.

Daniels will wear No. 5, the same one he wore with the Sun Devils. His Instagram account boasts a picture of him donning an LSU uniform with that number. The school also sent out word on social media confirming the addition of Daniels.

Daniels' experience would likely give him the edge in the competition for a starting spot, with other candidates including redshirt senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and newcomer Walker Howard.

LSU is in transition with Brian Kelly, previously at Notre Dame, now at the helm.

"Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger. He's a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet," Kelly told The Athletic.

Many expected Daniels to look for a change of scenery. He wasn't necessarily on the same page with previous Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill. When Daniels put out on social media in December he planned on returning, it came as a surprise to most.

But Daniels did in fact enter the transfer portal last month, the announcement coming after Hill resigned and the school announced new offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas.

Just hours after Daniels' announcement that he planned on looking for a new school, a video surfaced on social media of two teammates in front of his locker with some critical words for their former teammate.

Jayden Daniels started 29 games in three years at Arizona State.

Daniels came to Arizona State in 2019 as a four-star prospect out of Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California. As a true freshman he threw for 2,943 yards with 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions, leading the Sun Devils to a last-second win over a highly-ranked Michigan State team in his first collegiate road win. There were two other significant victories that season as well — a road win over California, and his most noteworthy performance in a win over then-No. 6 Oregon.

In the 31-28 upset of the Ducks, Daniels threw for a career-high 408 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying future first-round pick Justin Herbert.

He started all but one game as a freshman, but the last two years he struggled to find the same productivity.

Last season he completed 197 of 301 passes for 2,381 yards with 10 touchdowns, but had 10 interceptions after coming into the season having thrown only three in his first two years combined (17 games).

He also ran for 710 yards and six touchdowns, highlighted by a 48-yard run in the Sun Devils' 38-15 Territorial Cup win over Arizona.

LSU is coming off a 6-7 season that included a 3-5 mark in the SEC. The Tigers lost to Kansas State 42-20 in the Texas Bowl.

