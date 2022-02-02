LSU lands five-star linebacker Harold Perkins

And here comes some great news for the LSU Tigers in their 2022 recruiting class.

After missing out on TreVonte’ Citizen and the report of Jacoby Mathews looking elsewhere, Brian Kelly lands a monster addition to his initial class. A five-star linebacker from Cy-Park in Texas has chosen to continue his football career with the Bayou Bengals he announced on CBS Sports.

Perkins is the No. 4 overall recruit according to On3 rankings and he fills a major void on the roster left by Damone Clark. Clark led the team in tackles this past season and one of the top five in the country. Perkins will get an opportunity to compete for playing time along with senior Micah Baskerville, former Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr, and Greg Penn III.

Perkins is the second linebacker to commit to the Tigers after DeMario Tolan signed in the early period back in December. It appears that Brian Kelly can indeed get some top-level talent to come to LSU.

The addition of Perkins moves the LSU recruiting class to No. 12 overall, jumping ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats for the No. 4 class in the SEC. He is also the only five-star commitment after 247Sports final rankings were released prior to national signing day.

