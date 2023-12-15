NEW: LSU lands first transfer portal commitment from former Texas A&M safety

LSU has been a bit more deliberate about the portal process this time around, and the team hasn’t been as active as it was the last two offseasons. But coach Brian Kelly and staff made their first splash on Friday with the commitment of former Texas A&M safety Jardin Gilbert.

A former four-star prospect from White Castle, Louisiana, Gilbert played his high school ball at University Lab on LSU’s campus. He appeared in 12 games as a reserve his true freshman season before becoming a starter in 2022.

He began his junior season as a starter in 2023, but he lost his job following a loss to Miami in Week 2, and he would not see the field again. After taking a redshirt year, he will have two remaining years of eligibility with the Tigers.

BREAKING: Former Texas A&M Safety Jardin Gilbert has Committed to LSU, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 200 S played in 23 games for the Aggies. Had 79 tackles and 2 INTs in his time at A&M “Why would I do it anywhere else than to come home where I belong?”… pic.twitter.com/L1UTTWluW5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2023

Gilbert had 79 total tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defended in his three years in College Station.

