LSU lands coveted defensive tackle transfer Jay’viar Suggs

After missing out on several targets earlier in the transfer portal window, LSU has finally found its defensive tackle transfer.

On Wednesday night, Grand Valley State transfer Jay'Viar Suggs committed to the Tigers. Suggs had previously trimmed his list of contenders down to Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky in addition to the Tigers, who received his final visit on Monday.

Suggs brings some much-needed experience at the defensive tackle position, albeit from the Division II ranks. The Flint, Michigan, native spent five years at Grand Valley State but still has two remaining years of eligibility due to COVID after redshirting in 2019 and not appearing in a game in 2021 after the 2020 season was canceled.

Suggs appeared in 22 games over the last two seasons, totaling 42 tackles (14.5 for loss), eight sacks, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles. LSU’s staff has connections to GVSU as coach Brian Kelly was on staff from 1987-03 and spent 13 seasons as the program’s head coach, winning a pair of Division II national titles.

Though there is a question of how his talent will translate to the SEC, he gives the Tigers some much-needed experience along the defensive line. LSU returns just two players with game experience at defensive tackle in Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee. It also added Gio Paez, a veteran transfer from Wisconsin.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire